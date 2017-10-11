Posted By: Sports

Morgan Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Lincoln -- University of Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was one of nine players added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List released Wednesday morning. The award is given to the nation’s top receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.

Morgan has emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top playmakers during the first half of the season for the Big Red. He leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (510), receiving yards per game (102.0), touchdowns (five) and 100-yard games (three) while ranking third in both receptions (30) and receptions per game (5.0). Morgan, a junior from New Orleans, La., has already eclipsed personal bests in receiving yards and touchdowns and is three receptions away from matching his personal best in receptions.

Morgan caught a career-high eight passes in the win over Illinois before finishing with a career-high 115 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception, against No. 9 Wisconsin last Saturday. Morgan, who missed one game because of injury, trails only Johnny Rodgers’ Heisman winning season (1972) for most receiving yards through Nebraska’s first six contests of a season.

The Huskers will face their second straight top-10 opponent on Saturday, as NU welcomes Ohio State to Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1 and on the Husker Sports Radio Network.