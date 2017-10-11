NEB Baseball: Huskers to Host Red-White Series

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers to Host Red-White Series

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska baseball team concludes its fall practice with the annual Red-White Series at Hawks Field, beginning this week.

The three-game set starts with Game 1, which will consist of six innings, on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. (CT). Games 2 and 3, which are each five innings, are set for Monday, Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. All three games are open to the public and are free to attend. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to game time.

The Huskers will sign autographs before Friday’s game from 5-5:40 p.m., on the third-base concourse. In addition, fans are encouraged to wear costumes for Friday’s game, as a Fan Costume Contest will be held with a chance for someone to win a trophy and Husker Prize Pack. For all three games, fans can play Baseball BINGO for a chance to win a Husker Prize Pack.

Season tickets for the 2018 season will be on sale at the inside ticket window at Hawks Field until the fourth inning of Games 1 and 2. Packages to watch the reigning Big Ten champions start at $156. The Huskers announced their 2018 schedule last week, which is now available on Huskers.com.

Red-White Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13 - 6 p.m. (6 innings)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 16 - 6 p.m. (5 innings)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 16 - following Game 2 (5 innings)