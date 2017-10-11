PBA beefing up event security

Any time you step through the doors of Pinnacle Bank Arena, it's supposed to be a night of fun.

But because large venues have become an increasingly larger target, General Manager Tom Lorenz said they're taking no chances.

"I think overall you'll see — at sporting events and at concerts — a larger police presence outside the venue and certainly all of our security measures inside," Lorenz said.

Lorenz said his staff immediately reviewed and updated security policies after the Las Vegas shooting.

It's a collaborative effort with input from other venues across the country and from Lincoln Police.

LPD said they regularly conduct active shooter trainings.

Their most recent was at Lincoln Southwest High School.

That training translates from an indoor concert to outdoor Rib Fest.

"Looking into the future we are going to be looking at the buildings around us with a little more clarity,” Lorenz said. “We are going to be trying to push the perimeter of our security further out, so people who come feel safe."

PBA is also adopting the University of Nebraska’s clear bag policy for events across the board.

"This is supposed to be a time when people relax and that's the tough part when you see something happen," Lorenz said.