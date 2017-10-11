Part of S.84th Streets closing for repairs

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works Department

South 84th Street between Highway 2 and Yankee Hill Road will close at 7 a.m. Saturday, October 14, for railroad crossing improvements. The street is scheduled to reopen October 18. The recommended detour is South 70th Street or Yankee Hill Road via 91st Street.

South 84th will be open to local traffic from Highway 2 south to Amber Hill Road, Amber Hill Court and Renatta Drive. The street will be closed to all traffic north of Yankee Hill Road. Local traffic to Dunrovin Road is advised to use 81st or Sutherland streets.

The project will increase safety and smoothness at the crossing. The work schedule coordinates with Lincoln Public Schools’ fall break to minimize traffic impact. The project cost is being shared by the Lincoln / Lancaster County Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and Omaha Public Power District (OPPD). OPPD and Lincoln Public Works and Utilities are performing the work.

The Public Works and Utilities Department and RTSD appreciate the public’s patience during construction. For more information on the project, contact Tim Byrne, City Project Manager, at 402-416-5342 or tbyrne@lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure).