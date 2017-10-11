Kindergartners at Belmont Elementary got a hands on lesson in fire safety when they visited Station 10 in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

Students got to look at gear, climb into a fire engine, interact with firefighters, and practice stop drop and roll. The visit was all part of fire prevention week- a national effort to educate both students and the public about fire safety. Engine Captain Dennis Clark said, "We have classes come in and visit the station and get more familiar with equipment and firefighters in their gear so we don't scare them when they come into their homes."

Captain Clark said, "Well the biggest thing they can do is talk with their families about what happens when the smoke detectors go off and how they want to get out of the house and where they want to meet once they get outside."

While students learned about the importance of fire safety and toured the fire station, they were also able to have some fun.

Teacher Kathy Simpson said, "I hope they've had a lot of fun I mean not everyone gets to be inside a fire truck and look at all the gadgets and things and that they make a memory."

Captain Clark stressed the importance of families having an escape plan, practicing that plan, and having smoke alarms on every floor in a home.