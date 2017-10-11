Construction worker hit by car near 31st and Superior

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m., near 31st and Superior.

Witnesses say a silver car was heading west towards 27th and Superior, when it swerved into a construction area.

The say the driver, an elderly woman, hit the worker and kept driving before coming to a stop a couple blocks later.

Both the worker and the driver were transported from the scene.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of his co-workers says he had blood streaming out of his head.

“There was probably a six-seven inch puddle of blood behind his head," said Brian Herting, a witness.

Herting saw the whole situation unfold.

"He had to have gone up over and then banged into the glass and then fell off to the side,” said Herting. “I'm hoping that means that he's not horribly hurt; because the car didn't run over him It hit him and threw him over the top."

So far, police do not know what caused the accident. Witnesses say the woman in the car didn’t appear to be fully conscious and it could have been a medical episode.

Traffic is blocked off from 27th to 33rd.

