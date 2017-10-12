News Photographer-part time

PART-TIME PHOTOGRAPHER

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC has an opening for a part-time Photographer who will be responsible for shooting exceptional news and sports footage along with setting up for live shots. Please send your resume and reel to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: 10/26/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.