YMCA maintenance man accused of possessing child pornography

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA in south-central Nebraska has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Court records say 38-year-old Jeremiah Warren is charged with possession and two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Kearney police say Warren was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home. Police say no images of children from the YMCA have been found, but the investigation is continuing.

The YMCA's Denny Placzek says Warren has done maintenance at the YMCA for the past six months but did not work in the child care center or with any youths.

