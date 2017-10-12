Driver dies in south-central Nebraska rollover crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver dies in south-central Nebraska rollover crash

Driver dies in south-central Nebraska rollover crash

BERTRAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a rollover crash has killed a driver in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Bertrand. Bertrand firefighters were called out to combat the blaze that erupted after the crash.        

The victim's name and other crash details have not been released.

