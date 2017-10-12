State Patrol arrests man after standoff in Wayne County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT Team arrested a man Thursday morning following a standoff that lasted more than six hours.

According to State Patrol, the incident occurred at 55833 853rd Road in Wayne County, approximately five miles northwest of Hoskins.

NSP SWAT was requested after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant from Madison County against Davion Seizys, 27, of Norfolk.

Police said after attempting to issue the warrant, Seizys barricaded himself in the upstairs portion of the residence. NSP set up a perimeter around the residence and initiated SWAT procedures at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. There were weapons present in the home and it was believed that the suspect could have been in possession of them during the standoff.

NSP said Seizys refused to exit the residence for several hours and NSP SWAT Team breached a door and was able to take Seizys into custody without further incident around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Seizys has been turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.