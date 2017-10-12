Nebraska MBB: Husker Hoops Preview Set for Nov. 2

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Husker Hoops Preview Set for Nov. 2

Lincoln – Husker fans can get their first look at the 2017-18 Nebraska men’s basketball team on Thursday, Nov. 2, as the Huskers will host an open practice and scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 2017-18 Husker basketball preview begins at 5:30 p.m., as the doors will open for the start of the live practice for the Huskers. The Huskers will practice until 7 p.m. and then go through a 30-minute scrimmage for the fans. The event will conclude with a free autograph session on the concourse, and 2017-18 season posters and schedule cards will be available.

The Nov. 2 event will be fans’ first opportunity to see the Husker newcomers in action, including transfers Isaac Copeland (Georgetown), Duby Okeke (Winthrop) and James Palmer Jr. (Miami). In addition, NU also added a pair of top-150 recruits in Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten, as well as Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who has been a part of Iceland’s national team program.

Sixth-year Head Coach Tim Miles welcome back nine letterwinners, including four players who started at least nine games last season. Junior guard Glynn Watson Jr. headlines the returnees, as he averaged 13.0 points per game, while junior forward Jack McVeigh averaged 7.5 points per game. NU also returns Evan Taylor, who started 21 games last season, and Jordy Tshimanga, who made nine Big Ten starts as a freshman in 2016-17.

Free parking is available in the festival lot behind Pinnacle Bank Arena or fans can pay in the three parking garages on Pinnacle Arena Drive (Red 1, Green 2, Blue 3). Concessions will be available at the event.

The Huskers open the 2017-18 season with an exhibition game against Northwood on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. while the season opener is set for Saturday, Nov. 11, against Eastern Illinois.

