October 12 Husker Football Practice Report

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team practiced for an hour and 50 minutes with helmets and shoulder pads on Thursday evening. The Huskers split time between the Hawks

Championship Center and Tom Osborne Field in Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Mike Riley met with the media after practice to talk about how freshmen offensive linemen Brendan Jaimes has been holding up since Big Ten Conference play began.

"I'll tell you what, this kid is a tough-minded young player on the offensive line. It's pretty impressive. He hasn't really blinked, he just goes in and plays. He's smart, and he fights, and he's got great athletic ability. We all might have liked to see him red shirt and put on twenty pounds but we didn't have that luxury. He was the next man in line and we're proud of what he's done. I actually think Brendan will get better as we go with the playing."

Coach Riley also talked about Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett and his ability to extend plays.

"You’ve got to really, really be sound in all the parts, whether they're runs for him, whether they're passes and he runs, whether he passes and he moves and extends the play. Everyone's got to stay in coverage, everybody's got to take good pursuit angles, and then when you got a chance everyone's got to be a good tackler. This will be a space tackling game, guys are going to have to make plays, guys are going to have to be right, right in position, put themselves in a good spot to make a play."

Additionally Coach Riley commented on the running back situation for the Huskers.

"Well, we're fortunate, when we first started talking about running backs in fall camp I made note that we have three and maybe four very capable backs. The fourth is Jaylin Bradley who kind of has emerged through camp and into the season and is not redshirting. That's a good thing, one time we were getting him some carries and I hope we can continue to do that. We were fortunate that we had such good competition, and I made a note that we had better backs than we did a year ago and they're all the same guys. I believe that, so when first Mikale then Devine stepped in, I think that they did a nice job and we'd feel good about our chance to be successful with them playing."

The Huskers will fine-tune their preparations for Ohio State tomorrow with a walk through before Saturday's game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 as well as carried on the Husker Sports Network.