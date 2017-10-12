Site of south Lincoln home explosion set for clean up

Posted by KLKN.

American Family Insurance told Channel 8 on Thursday the site where a south Lincoln home exploded in August is about to be cleaned up.

A company spokeswoman said dumpsters were being dropped off, and crews are expected to begin cleaning it up on either Friday or the day after.

Neighbors welcome the news.



"That's progress," Randy Carlson said. "I'm sure the neighborhood would like to see that happen, getting something done. So we can kind of go on with our lives and, you know, put it in the past."



Carlson said he didn't know the Jasas very well.

But another neighbor said they were like grandparents to her. She said she's happy to hear about the cleanup because the debris was a constant reminder of the Jasas' fate.

But she said she's also sad because it also reminds her that Jeanne Jasa is dead and Jim is in critical condition.

Lincoln police said Jeanne died from her injuries on August 29th.

Her husband, Jim, is still in a medically–induced coma.

Seeing the debris hasn't let neighbors forget that.



"What I didn't like about the mess is that it reminds you of that day," Carlson said. "It was just such a weird feeling having this loud boom and the house kind of shaking and then running outside and seeing this house over here just flattened. It's just a reminder of that day."



LPD said while Jim Jasa is still in a coma, his condition is improving.

But they don't know when they'll be able to interview him to complete the investigation.