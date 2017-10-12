Voter ID push still in senator's sights

A construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
Any time you step through the doors of Pinnacle Bank Arena, it's supposed to be a night of fun.More >>
Any time you step through the doors of Pinnacle Bank Arena, it's supposed to be a night of fun.More >>
Click here for the official rules of the PINK ticket giveaway contest.More >>
PINK coming to the Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the show. To register for a chance to win ticketsMore >>
Authorities say a rollover crash has killed a driver in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.More >>
Authorities say a rollover crash has killed a driver in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.More >>
Nebraska entomologists say they're getting more calls, questions and complaints about a little bug that packs a big bite.More >>
Nebraska entomologists say they're getting more calls, questions and complaints about a little bug that packs a big bite.More >>
A maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA in south-central Nebraska has been accused of possessing child pornography.More >>
A maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA in south-central Nebraska has been accused of possessing child pornography.More >>
Kathryn Launer, 68, of Lincoln was arrested for hitting Teri Bullock, 58, who is visually impaired.More >>
Kathryn Launer, 68, of Lincoln was arrested for hitting Teri Bullock, 58, who is visually impaired.More >>
Federal authorities have arrested a man after what officials say is was the largest seizure of the drug fentanyl ever in Nebraska.More >>
Federal authorities have arrested a man after what officials say is was the largest seizure of the drug fentanyl ever in Nebraska.More >>
The earth lodge at The Archway in Kearney will be torn down following the collapse of its roof. Archway officials have decided that repairing the structure would be too costly.More >>
The earth lodge at The Archway in Kearney will be torn down following the collapse of its roof. Archway officials have decided that repairing the structure would be too costly.More >>