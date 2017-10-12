Voter ID push still in senator's sights

Posted by KLKN.

A state senator will push again for voters to have a photo ID.

John Murante of Gretna plans to bring it up again in the next legislative session.



"Across the board, Nebraskans support voter ID," Murante said at a press conference Thursday. "And it's true across the country as well."

Critics say requiring a photo ID suppresses voter participation..

Murante said he got a letter from federal officials saying they won't interfere in how states handle elections. But he said he wants Nebraska to make it official.

"While this administration appreciates state sovereignty and states' rights, President Trump will not be president forever and we want to make sure that philosophy that is codified in this letter lasts into the future and in future administrations," Murante said.

The Senator said he's pushing for voter ID laws to make sure elections are legitimate. His bill on the subject last year failed in a filibuster.

