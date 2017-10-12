NEB Soccer: Huskers Edge Boilermakers in Overtime Thriller, 3-2

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Link to recap: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211672652

Huskers Edge Boilermakers in Overtime Thriller, 3-2

West Lafayette, Ind. – The Nebraska soccer team (9-3-3, 3-1-3 Big Ten) extended its unbeaten streak to six consecutive games with a wild 3-2 overtime victory over Purdue at Folk Field on Thursday night.

The Huskers held a 2-0 lead after 52 minutes, but the Boilermakers (9-5-1, 4-3-1 Big Ten) scored twice in less than three minutes, which ultimately led to overtime. In the 97th minute, offsides was called on Purdue after it appeared the Boilermakers had scored the game winner. NU stormed down the field seconds later and Meg Brandt found Elyse Huber on a right to left cross, which Huber put in the back of the net to give the Big Red the victory. The goal by Huber marked her seventh of the 2017 season.

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when senior Sami Reinhard fired a bender into the top right corner of the goal after touches from Haley Hanson and Brenna Ochoa. The goal was Reinhard’s second of the season. NU extended the lead to 2-0 in the 48th minute when Brandt scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from Hanson.

Purdue’s Maddy Williams made it 2-1 with her goal in the 53rd minute, and the Boilermakers tied it up in the 56th minute when Andrea Petrina found the back of the net. Purdue managed a 19-18 edge in shots, including a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected five saves to move into a tie for eighth on Nebraska’s career saves list with Tara Macdonald (115). The win marked the 20th of Corder’s career, which puts her in sixth place on NU’s career goalkeeper wins list.

The Huskers visit Bloomington, Ind., to face Indiana on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be streamed live on BTN Plus, with a subscription required to watch.