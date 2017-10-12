Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil

Voices of hope held their annual open house and candlelight vigil tonight to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Purple lights and glow sticks lite the night as community members gathered to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Domestic violence isn't limited to physical abuse and that's something domestic violence survivor and author Kathy Hickman Stork wants everyone to understand. "Women who suffer from physical abuse have scars. People who suffer from verbal and emotional abuse their scars are hidden they're scars to the heart and the soul," Stork said.

According to Voices of Hope domestic violence is the most frequent violent crime reported in Lincoln. They serve thousands of victims and their families every year.

LPD Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister was at the vigil to show his support and raise awareness about domestic violence, "We do need to bring awareness we do need to show our support and really relay the message that domestic violence won't be tolerated."

While the vigil was a somber event it was also a celebration of survivors, advocates, and the great work Voices of Hope does. "I'm excited to come out here and listen to the speaker, but more importantly see the passion of the people who are here to support and work here to celebrate the great work they do," Bliemeister said.

Voices of Hope wants everyone to know they don't have to suffer abuse in silence. They offer a 24/7 crisis hotline at (402)-475-7273 and other free services to help victims and their families.