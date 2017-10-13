Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers Gives Awards

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



It's not common for servicemen and women to get a pat on their back for their hard work.

for three members of law enforcement; they will today.



Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers will recognize three local law enforcement officers. It's for their hard work in solving cases using tips submitted to crime stoppers last year. The event is taking place at the Cornhusker Marriott at noon.

One officer from the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Department, and University of Nebraska Lincoln Police will be honored at the crime stoppers awards luncheon.

It cost 40 dollars to attend. Proceeds from the support will go to Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.