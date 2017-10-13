UPDATE: Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers Gives Awards

Posted By: Alden German

UPDATE: The three awarded officers were Sergeant Scott Gaston, Officer Craig Teply, and Sergeant Michael Ripley. All three officers helped solved crimes that may have otherwise gone unsolved.

"The Crime Stopper program is very valuable to law enforcement. It tells us what crimes may have occurred that we were not even aware of," says Sergeant Scott Gaston, one of the award winners. "It could assist in the possible lead that it takes to develop probable cause."

In the last five years, almost ten thousands tips have been submitted to Crime Stoppers, resulting in over 1100 cases being solved. If you have a tip that you think might be useful, you can call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

It's not common for servicemen and women to get a pat on their back for their hard work.

for three members of law enforcement; they will today.



Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers will recognize three local law enforcement officers. It's for their hard work in solving cases using tips submitted to crime stoppers last year. The event is taking place at the Cornhusker Marriott at noon.

One officer from the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Department, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police will be honored at the crime stoppers awards luncheon.

It cost 40 dollars to attend. Proceeds from the support will go to Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.