Construction worker hit near 16th and Old Cheney

A construction worker is in the hospital after getting hit and pinned by a car Friday. 

He is listed in critical but stable condition and has a severe leg injury. 

He was hit near 16th and Old Cheney around 8:00 a.m. 

Lincoln Police officers say he was putting up road signs. 

The incident is under investigation. 
 

