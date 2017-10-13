Man pinned under van rescued, sent to Omaha hospital

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha authorities say a man has been hospitalized after he was rescued from beneath a van.

Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Miezejeski was taken to Nebraska Medical Center a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Miezejeski became pinned under the van while working on it for Ricky Bullinger. Bullinger told police that the right front tire had had rolled onto Miezejeski, pressing against Miezejeski's upper torso, neck and a shoulder.

Bullinger says when he saw Miezejeski's predicament, he quickly got jacks from his garage and used them to free Miezejeski. Bullinger says Miezejeski ``was turning purple'' by that time.

A neighbor called 911.