Omaha police say man broke into brother's home, stabbed him

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha police say a 41-year-old man was arrested after he broke into his brother's home and stabbed him.

Officers responded to the incident on the northwest side of Omaha around 10:25 a.m. Thursday. Police say the officers found the 38-year-old injured man holding down his older brother.

The injured man was taken to an Omaha hospital. His brother was taken to jail on suspicion of assault and other crimes. Online court records don't yet list the case.

