Nebraska high court rejects man's sentencing appeals

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected sentencing appeals from a southeastern Nebraska man imprisoned for sexually assaulting a child.

Harold Stone was sentenced in September 2016 to 30 to 40 years after his conviction on four counts of child sexual assault and one of child abuse.

The trial judge ordered that two of the assault sentences of 15 to 20 years should be served consecutively and that the two remaining assault sentences and the child abuse sentence should run at the same time. The 61-year-old Stone had challenged the order for consecutive sentences.

The high court said in its ruling issued Friday that the sentences were well within statutory range and properly determined.

The court rejected on a procedural basis Stone's challenge to the age-related minimum term for the assaults.