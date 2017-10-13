4 accused of hazing at Chadron State have left school

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Four people accused of involvement in hazing at Chadron State College are no longer enrolled.

College President Randy Rhine had told students and staff in September that police and the school were investigating an off-campus incident that was portrayed as an initiation rite between members of the wrestling team.

College spokesman Alex Helmbrecht said earlier this week that the behavior violates Chadron State and Nebraska State College System policies and team rules. He declined to say whether the students were kicked out of school as punishment, citing privacy policies.

Hazing also is against state law. Chadron Police Chief Tom Lordino says his department's investigation is continuing. Online court records don't show any related charges against the four.