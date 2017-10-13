Lincoln woman hit with paintball - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln woman hit with paintball

Someone shot a Lincoln woman with a paintball gun.

It happened near 68th and Vine Streets.

The woman was letting her dogs out when it happened.

She says she heard a popping noise and was hit in the cheek, but she never saw anyone. So far, no arrests.

