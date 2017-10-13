Lincoln Fire and Rescue respond to gas leak near 27th and Pine Lake Rd.

Members of Lincoln Fire have been busy responding to a broken gas line on Ridge Rd.

"I think it took us about a half an hour. They do take a while, it just depends on location of hte line, and the depth of the line, and size of the line," said Capt. Dennis Clark of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Utility crews were trying to install new wires and exposed the gas line, just north of 27th and Pine lake Rd.. Since it was fixed so soon no evacuations were needed.