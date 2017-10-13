Mountain lion management plan to be discussed in public meeting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mountain lion management plan to be discussed in public meeting

Mountain lions will be up for discussion at a meeting next week.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a mountain lion management plan.

The meeting is Oct. 20th at 8 a.m. in the innovation space at Kiewit University.

It will be open to the public.

