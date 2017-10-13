Mountain lion management plan to be discussed in public meeting

78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
Police say the driver's husband called to report her missing, said she suffers from dementia.More >>
Police say the driver's husband called to report her missing, said she suffers from dementia.More >>
American Family Insurance told Channel 8 on Thursday the site where a south Lincoln home exploded in August is about to be cleaned up.More >>
American Family Insurance told Channel 8 on Thursday the site where a south Lincoln home exploded in August is about to be cleaned up.More >>
Federal authorities have arrested a man after what officials say is was the largest seizure of the drug fentanyl ever in Nebraska.More >>
Federal authorities have arrested a man after what officials say is was the largest seizure of the drug fentanyl ever in Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln-Lancaster Crime Stoppers recognized three area officers who helped solve crimes that may have otherwise gone unsolved.More >>
Lincoln-Lancaster Crime Stoppers recognized three area officers who helped solve crimes that may have otherwise gone unsolved.More >>
A maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA in south-central Nebraska has been accused of possessing child pornography.More >>
A maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA in south-central Nebraska has been accused of possessing child pornography.More >>
Last years event saw more than 300 people turnout, and Pastor Mike Kidder says they're hoping for a similar number this year.More >>
Last years event saw more than 300 people turnout, and Pastor Mike Kidder says they're hoping for a similar number this year.More >>
Authorities say a rollover crash has killed a driver in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.More >>
Authorities say a rollover crash has killed a driver in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.More >>
The earth lodge at The Archway in Kearney will be torn down following the collapse of its roof. Archway officials have decided that repairing the structure would be too costly.More >>
The earth lodge at The Archway in Kearney will be torn down following the collapse of its roof. Archway officials have decided that repairing the structure would be too costly.More >>
A Grand Island man has been accused of using stolen credit card information to make dozens of purchases.More >>
A Grand Island man has been accused of using stolen credit card information to make dozens of purchases.More >>
Cloudy, cool & breezy today...More >>
Cloudy, cool & breezy today...More >>