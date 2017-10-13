Home Explosion Clean Up

Debris from what used to be the Jasa's home is still scattered throughout the neighborhood, but cleanup has finally started.

The rubble that served as a reminder of the August day when a home exploded is finally being cleaned up.

Jeanne Jasa died from her injuries resulting from the explosion.

An investigation into the explosion prevented clean up from starting, but crew arrived Friday and started working.

Neighbors are happy progress is finally being made. "I'm sure the neighborhood would really like to see that happen, getting somethiing done so we can kind of go on with our lives," neighbor Randy Carlson said.

Workers quickly filled one dumpster and started pushing debris into the hole where the home used to stand.

The investigation into the explosion is still incomplete as Lincoln Police have yet to interview Jim Jasa who remains in a coma, but LPD says his condition is improving.



