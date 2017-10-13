SCC student donates Harley to school

Southeast Community College students have a new motorcycle to learn on, all thanks to on of their own students, Randy Larson.

Randy, who recently graduated from the SCC Motorcycle Program, won the Harley Davidson after competing in a skills USA National Competition.

He says graduating from this program is the best thing he's ever done.

"I'd always thought about going to school... basically I'd been scared to go to school... especially being in my 40's going to school... but it's the best decision I've ever made," says Larson.

He says the motorcycle will be used by SCC student for years to come.