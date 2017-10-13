10-13 Prep Football Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

10-13 Prep Football Scores

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Allen 44, Emerson-Hubbard 40
        Arapahoe 70, Hitchcock County 22
        Arcadia-Loup City 16, Central City 8
        Arthur County 50, South Platte 6
        Auburn 41, Syracuse 0
        Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20, Archbishop Bergan 14
        Battle Creek 38, Crofton 0
        Beatrice 22, Crete 19
        Bennington 27, Omaha Roncalli 3
        Blue Hill 63, Pleasanton 16
        Boys Town 31, Arlington 0
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 14
        Burwell 53, Ainsworth 20
        Centennial 42, Cross County 7
        Chase County 56, Minden 13
        Cody-Kilgore 63, Potter-Dix 8
        Columbus 64, Schuyler 7
        Columbus Lakeview 26, Adams Central 20
        Crawford 65, Anselmo-Merna 28
        David City 48, Conestoga 13
        Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Gibbon 14
        Dundy County-Stratton 60, Morrill 0
        East Butler 94, High Plains Community 36
        Elkhorn South 62, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
        Fairbury 75, Raymond Central 6
        Friend 48, Weeping Water 0
        Gothenburg 21, Kearney Catholic 20
        Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 7
        Grand Island Northwest 35, Aurora 34
        Gretna 46, Elkhorn 0
        Guardian Angels 66, Winnebago 28
        Harvard 68, Red Cloud 0
        Hastings 29, Lexington 0
        Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Southern Valley 16
        Heartland Lutheran 53, Elba 46
        Hershey 21, Bridgeport 18
        Hyannis 71, Minatare 68
        Johnson-Brock 54, Sterling 20
        Kearney 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 7
        Kenesaw 69, Superior 14
        Lincoln Christian 34, Milford-Dorchester 14
        Lincoln High 37, Lincoln Southwest 10
        Logan View 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
        Louisville 38, Falls City 28
        McCook 35, Holdrege 6
        Medicine Valley 34, Cambridge 30
        Millard North 56, Fremont 14
        Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Diller-Odell 50
        Nebraska Lutheran 54, Palmer 20
        Norfolk 56, Omaha Northwest 0
        O'Neill 50, Madison 6
        Oakland-Craig 47, Tekamah-Herman 6
        Ogallala 35, Gordon/Rushville 28
        Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Platteview 7
        Omaha North 28, Millard South 17
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Ralston 9
        Palmyra 14, Freeman 12
        Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 37
        Parkview Christian 58, Mead 40
        Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 6
        Ponca 38, Lutheran High Northeast 10
        Riverside 81, Walthill 13
        South Loup 51, Overton 8
        Southwest 38, Bertrand 22
        Stuart 74, Elkhorn Valley 14
        Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 0
        Thayer Central 44, McCool Junction 26
        Twin Loup 54, Central Valley 12
        Wahoo 34, Aquinas 13
        Wakefield 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
        Wausa 50, Winside 26
        Waverly 35, Norris 28
        West Holt 35, Clearwater/Orchard 20
        Wood River 48, Sandy Creek 0
        Wynot 50, Randolph 20
        York 42, Seward 7
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.