10-13 Prep Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Allen 44, Emerson-Hubbard 40
Arapahoe 70, Hitchcock County 22
Arcadia-Loup City 16, Central City 8
Arthur County 50, South Platte 6
Auburn 41, Syracuse 0
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20, Archbishop Bergan 14
Battle Creek 38, Crofton 0
Beatrice 22, Crete 19
Bennington 27, Omaha Roncalli 3
Blue Hill 63, Pleasanton 16
Boys Town 31, Arlington 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 14
Burwell 53, Ainsworth 20
Centennial 42, Cross County 7
Chase County 56, Minden 13
Cody-Kilgore 63, Potter-Dix 8
Columbus 64, Schuyler 7
Columbus Lakeview 26, Adams Central 20
Crawford 65, Anselmo-Merna 28
David City 48, Conestoga 13
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Gibbon 14
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Morrill 0
East Butler 94, High Plains Community 36
Elkhorn South 62, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Fairbury 75, Raymond Central 6
Friend 48, Weeping Water 0
Gothenburg 21, Kearney Catholic 20
Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 7
Grand Island Northwest 35, Aurora 34
Gretna 46, Elkhorn 0
Guardian Angels 66, Winnebago 28
Harvard 68, Red Cloud 0
Hastings 29, Lexington 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Southern Valley 16
Heartland Lutheran 53, Elba 46
Hershey 21, Bridgeport 18
Hyannis 71, Minatare 68
Johnson-Brock 54, Sterling 20
Kearney 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 7
Kenesaw 69, Superior 14
Lincoln Christian 34, Milford-Dorchester 14
Lincoln High 37, Lincoln Southwest 10
Logan View 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Louisville 38, Falls City 28
McCook 35, Holdrege 6
Medicine Valley 34, Cambridge 30
Millard North 56, Fremont 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Diller-Odell 50
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Palmer 20
Norfolk 56, Omaha Northwest 0
O'Neill 50, Madison 6
Oakland-Craig 47, Tekamah-Herman 6
Ogallala 35, Gordon/Rushville 28
Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Platteview 7
Omaha North 28, Millard South 17
Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Ralston 9
Palmyra 14, Freeman 12
Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 37
Parkview Christian 58, Mead 40
Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 6
Ponca 38, Lutheran High Northeast 10
Riverside 81, Walthill 13
South Loup 51, Overton 8
Southwest 38, Bertrand 22
Stuart 74, Elkhorn Valley 14
Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 0
Thayer Central 44, McCool Junction 26
Twin Loup 54, Central Valley 12
Wahoo 34, Aquinas 13
Wakefield 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Wausa 50, Winside 26
Waverly 35, Norris 28
West Holt 35, Clearwater/Orchard 20
Wood River 48, Sandy Creek 0
Wynot 50, Randolph 20
York 42, Seward 7
