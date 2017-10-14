Car drives through business in attempted burglary

Two teens are in custody, after they drove a car through Advanced Cash in attempted burglary

It happened near 20th and O Streets a little before 4 in the morning.

Lincoln Police say that nothing was stolen and when they arrived the two teenagers fled.

They set up a canine perimeter and the suspects were caught shortly after.

LPD says the suspects are from Kearney. 18-year-old Sonya Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted burglary. The 16-year-old who was with her is also in custody, but their name is not being released.

There is no estimate on the amount of damage to the store at this time.