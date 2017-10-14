Car drives through business in attempted burglary

Police say the driver's husband called to report her missing, said she suffers from dementia.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
Someone shot a Lincoln woman with a paintball gun.More >>
Four people accused of involvement in hazing at Chadron State College are no longer enrolled.More >>
Two teens are in custody, after they drove a car through Express Pawn in attempted burglary It happened near 20th and O Streets a little before 4 in the morning. Lincoln Police say that nothing was stolen and when they arrived the two teenagers fled. They set up a canine perimeter and the suspects were caught shortly after. LPD says the suspects are from Kearney. 18-year-old Sonya Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted burglary. The 16-year-old who was with her is also in cu...More >>
Omaha authorities say a man has been hospitalized after he was rescued from beneath a van.More >>
Southeast Community College students have a new motorcycle to learn on, all thanks to on of their own students, Randy Larson. Randy, who recently graduated from the SCC Motorcycle Program, won the Harley Davidson after competing in a skills USA National Competition. He says graduating from this program is the best thing he's ever done. "I'd always thought about going to school... basically I'd been scared to go to school... especially being in my 40's going to school....More >>
He is listed in critical but stable condition and has a severe leg injury.More >>
Members of Lincoln Fire have been busy responding to a broken gas line on Ridge Rd.More >>
