August house explosion leaves still leaves neighborhood with clean up

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials are starting to remove the rubble remains of a Lincoln home torn apart in a fatal explosion in August.  Neighbors had complained to city and insurance officials about the lack of action in addressing the debris at the house. A spokeswoman for the home's insurer said Thursday that the company has ordered cleanup to begin. One of the home's occupants died as a result of the blast.

