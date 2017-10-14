August house explosion leaves still leaves neighborhood with clean up

Two teens are in custody, after they drove a car through Express Pawn in attempted burglary It happened near 20th and O Streets a little before 4 in the morning. Lincoln Police say that nothing was stolen and when they arrived the two teenagers fled. They set up a canine perimeter and the suspects were caught shortly after. LPD says the suspects are from Kearney. 18-year-old Sonya Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted burglary. The 16-year-old who was with her is also in cu...