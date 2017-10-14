Bands march on Seacrest Field Saturday

Secreast Field hosted a competition that was on the musical side today.



It was for Lincoln Public Schools' 37th Annual Marching Band Invitational.

Twenty-two bands representing schools from all across the state--even one from Sioux Falls, SD--showcased their skills.

The competition also served as a dress rehearsal for next weekend's State Bandmasters Marching Competition.

"Honestly, I think we're so excited to be here," said Waverly's Mia Hartley. "We competed in our first national competition this year and got some great results, so we're ready to show Lincoln what we can do this year."



"I've been doing this for four years now and getting to be here again is an amazing opportunity, because we've had such great experiences in the past and leaving off on a good foot is always nice," said Lincoln North Star's Kimberly Luis.

LPS said they had more bands this year. Proceeds went to the LPS music department.

