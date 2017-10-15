NEB Soccer: Huskers Finish Weekend with 1-1 Draw Against Indiana

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Link to recap: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211673122

Huskers Finish Weekend with 1-1 Draw Against Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. – The Nebraska soccer team (9-3-4, 3-1-4 Big Ten) tied Indiana, 1-1, at Yeagley Field at Armstrong Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers led most of the match after senior Haley Hanson scored off an assist from Amanda McClanahan in the 17th minute. The goal marked Hanson’s ninth of the season, a total which leads the Huskers in 2017. Hanson, who played all 110 minutes, led the NU offense on Sunday with six shots, including four of the Huskers’ six shots on goal.

Sophomore Elyse Huber, who has seven goals this season, took five shots in 87 minutes. As a team, Nebraska outshot the Hoosiers, 21-16, including a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

In the 72nd minute, Indiana’s Mykayla Brown scored off an assist from Sydney Kilgore to tie the game at 1-1. NU goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned four saves in 110 minutes of play.

The Huskers return to action at Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (CT). The match, which is rescheduled from earlier in the season, will be streamed live on BTN Plus.