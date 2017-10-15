Baxter Toyota driving for Team Jack

Posted by KLKN.

Volunteers helped move around 600 cars from Baxter Toyota's original dealership on N. 27th Street, to their new one near 33rd and Yankee Hill Road on Sunday.

The move was a chance for them to test drive the dealer's vehicles.



"I'd say the majority of the help actually were customers," said manager Tom Ballard. "They just wanted to come out and maybe drive a car, get a lunch, get a breakfast. But just wanted to help out and we really appreciate it."



The benefits don't stop there. For every vehicle test driven, Baxter donated $10 to the Team Jack Foundation, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer.

It's named after Jack Hoffman, a 12–year–old boy from Atkinson, Nebraska, diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2011. Jack won an Espy after leading the Husker football team out on the field in 2012..

Ballard said Baxter teamed up with Team Jack to increase the participation.



"I think it's a good cause," Ballard said. "I think Team Jack's a great cause. And we needed the help. It just seemed to be a good fit."



Volunteers seem to agree.



"It was really a fun experience," Sandi Stewart said. "Really well organized. Fun to drive some cars that I haven't driven before. Great cause for Team Jack. So I think we took care of a lot of great things in one morning."



"I thought it would be fun to drive a car over from across town," Joe James said. "It only took 25 minutes."



The test drive fundraiser raised $5,000 for Team Jack.