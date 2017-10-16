Overnight Hit & Run Leads to Arrest

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a hit and run overnight.

It happened around 10:30 at 11th and O Streets.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved not long after the incident occurred near 13th and K.

One person was taken into custody and police are treating this as a possible DWI case.

The victim was treated at the scene for their injuries.