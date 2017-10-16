LPD Investigates Overnight Walgreens Robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery in the Irvingdale area.

It happened just before midnight at the Walgreens at 17th and South.

Police say a masked man armed with a knife walked in, demanded cash, and then took off after robbing the clerk.

Officers don't know how much money was taken, but thankfully there were no injuries.