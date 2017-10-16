LPD Investigates Overnight Walgreens Robbery

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a hit and run overnight.More >>
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a hit and run overnight.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery in the Irvingdale area.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery in the Irvingdale area.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Posted By: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN NEWS RELEASE *Program-builder Bill Moos is Nebraska's new director of athletics NEBRASKA TODAY WEBSITE: http://news.unl.edu NEWS RELEASE WEBSITE: http://news.unl.edu/news-releases/1/ PROGRAM-BUILDER BILL MOOS IS NEBRASKA'S NEW DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ATTENTION: News, Sports, Education Editors MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Chancellor Ronnie Green and D...More >>
Posted By: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN NEWS RELEASE *Program-builder Bill Moos is Nebraska's new director of athletics NEBRASKA TODAY WEBSITE: http://news.unl.edu NEWS RELEASE WEBSITE: http://news.unl.edu/news-releases/1/ PROGRAM-BUILDER BILL MOOS IS NEBRASKA'S NEW DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ATTENTION: News, Sports, Education Editors MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Chancellor Ronnie Green and D...More >>
Volunteers helped move around 600 cars from Baxter Toyota's original dealership on N. 27th Street, to their new one near 33rd and Yankee Hill Road on Sunday.More >>
Volunteers helped move around 600 cars from Baxter Toyota's original dealership on N. 27th Street, to their new one near 33rd and Yankee Hill Road on Sunday.More >>
Police say the driver's husband called to report her missing, said she suffers from dementia.More >>
Police say the driver's husband called to report her missing, said she suffers from dementia.More >>
Two teens are in custody after they drove through a store's window this morning.More >>
Two teens are in custody after they drove through a store's window this morning.More >>
Two teens are in custody, after they drove a car through Express Pawn in attempted burglary It happened near 20th and O Streets a little before 4 in the morning. Lincoln Police say that nothing was stolen and when they arrived the two teenagers fled. They set up a canine perimeter and the suspects were caught shortly after. LPD says the suspects are from Kearney. 18-year-old Sonya Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted burglary. The 16-year-old who was with her is also in cu...More >>
Two teens are in custody, after they drove a car through Express Pawn in attempted burglary It happened near 20th and O Streets a little before 4 in the morning. Lincoln Police say that nothing was stolen and when they arrived the two teenagers fled. They set up a canine perimeter and the suspects were caught shortly after. LPD says the suspects are from Kearney. 18-year-old Sonya Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted burglary. The 16-year-old who was with her is also in cu...More >>
Lincoln-Lancaster Crime Stoppers recognized three area officers who helped solve crimes that may have otherwise gone unsolved.More >>
Lincoln-Lancaster Crime Stoppers recognized three area officers who helped solve crimes that may have otherwise gone unsolved.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>
78–year–old Janet Lubben is in jail after police say she hit a construction worker while driving drunk.More >>