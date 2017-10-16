LPD Investigates Overnight Walgreens Robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD Investigates Overnight Walgreens Robbery

LPD Investigates Overnight Walgreens Robbery

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery in the Irvingdale area.

It happened just before midnight at the Walgreens at 17th and South.

Police say a masked man armed with a knife walked in, demanded cash, and then took off after robbing the clerk.

Officers don't know how much money was taken, but thankfully there were no injuries.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.