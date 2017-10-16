Colonel John Bolduc sworn in as NE State Patrol Superintendent

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

Colonel John A. Bolduc became the 18th Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) during a swearing-in ceremony this morning at the NSP State Headquarters. Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale administered the Oath of Office.

“I consider it an honor to be sworn-in as Colonel,” said Bolduc. “Everyone at NSP has an important mission to do. Public service is teamwork and I’m honored to be a part of the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Bolduc, 52, comes to NSP from the position of Vice President of Public Safety and Police Chief at the Port of San Diego. Bolduc had served in that role since 2010. He previously served as Chief of Police for the departments of Brainerd and Mora, Minnesota. Bolduc started his career in law enforcement as a police officer in 1986.

Bolduc holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from National University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Colonel Bolduc takes over for Major Russ Stanczyk, who has served as Acting Superintendent since June 30, 2017.