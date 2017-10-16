Boender to take Medical Release from Volleyball

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook announced on Monday that junior outside hitter Olivia Boender has decided to end her volleyball playing career by pursuing a medical release.

“Olivia has been struggling this season to stay healthy, and between her and the doctors it’s been determined that she is going to take a medical release from playing volleyball and end her playing career,” Cook said. “Olivia has been a really valuable part of our program, and the energy she has brought to games and practices has been second to none. I’ve loved coaching Liv and with her being from Waverly, watching her fulfill her dream by playing here at Nebraska, it’s unfortunate that it’s ending a little bit sooner than we all hoped. But she’s going to graduate in May and we’ve really enjoyed having her be a Husker, and she’ll be a Husker for life.”

Boender played in 26 career matches and recorded 78 kills and 45 digs. As a redshirt freshman in Nebraska’s 2015 national championship season, Boender averaged 2.29 kills and 2.36 digs per set in eight matches played. One of her best career matches was in 2015 when she sparked Nebraska off the bench with 15 kills and eight digs to help NU come back from 0-2 down to beat No. 11 Oregon at the VERT Challenge. Boender had 16 kills on .727 hitting last year in a sweep of Montana State.

“My dream of becoming a Nebraska volleyball player was a dream come true,” Boender said. “Being a part of this program is something that will always hold a special place in my heart. I met some of my closest friends through this program and for that I am forever thankful. And I want to tell the fans that you are truly the greatest fans in the world and I can never thank you enough. My time here was something I’ll cherish forever.”