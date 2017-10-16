Applications sought for Nebraska Young Artist Awards

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is seeking applications for the 21st annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards go to 11th-grade students who are talented in visual art, dance, music, theater, film and new media.

Music, dance, theater, film and new media students must submit applications online, which include uploading samples of their work and recommendation letters from teachers. Full instructions are available at http://go.unl.edu/nyaa.

The visual art category is different. The School of Art, Art History and Design will again host the Nebraska Young Artist Awards/Statewide Invitational Exhibition at the Eisentrager-Howard Gallery in Richards Hall in March 2018.

Schools may nominate up to three visual art students for the exhibition.

The deadline for online applications and nominations is Dec. 8.