Nebraska governor hopeful Krist to embark on listening tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator is planning to fly himself around the state as part of his independent bid for governor.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha will visit Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lexington and Lincoln on Wednesday as part of a campaign listening tour and series of round-table discussions. He'll also stop at NTV studios near Minden.

Organizers say the events will focus on property taxes, the state prisons, social services and education.

Krist, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, is looking to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. Krist had been a registered Republican but switched his affiliation to nonpartisan after announcing his candidacy.

The state GOP has derisively labeled Krist ``the de facto Democrat'' candidate.