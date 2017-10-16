Roadside memorial proposal

Roadside memorials like crosses, flowers, and stuffed animals are a common sight in Lancaster County. While these seemingly harmless memorials are placed to honor victims of traffic incidents they are actually becoming hazards themselves.

"We are hoping to provide people with an alternative to placing the crosses and other items in the right of way which can also become obstacles in the right of way and hazards to other drivers," said Lancaster County engineer Pam Dingman.

Dingman brought a proposal before the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to replaced roadside memorials with signs to commemorate those lost and to warn other drivers.

"They would really be two signs a top sign that would be rectangular that says please drive safe or don't drink and drive or share the road and a bottom sign that would say in memory of the persons name," Dingman said.

The signs would cost $100 and would be posted for three years. Dingman hopes they would serves as both a memorial and warning to drivers, "We are hoping these signs bring more awareness to the people traveling in our right of way to always be careful when they're driving and remember the rules of the road."

The proposal has yet to be approved by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. If approved the signs would be available at the request of victims families.