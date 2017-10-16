Police investigate string of bar burglaries

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

About six weeks ago, Tack Room owner Gary Burow got a call early one morning saying the burglar alarm was going off at his bar near 14th and Cornhusker Highway.

"The first thing I see when I walk in the door is the Jukebox is completely destroyed, they had broke into it, took the money out,” Burow said.

His story is all too familiar to Lincoln bar and business owners.

The police department said there have been 12 burglaries like this one since September, most of those at bars across the city.

LPD said they think they're all connected.

"A man is forcing entry into the bars and then forcing entry into the vending and gaming machines to steal the cash box,” LPD Officer Angela Sands said.

The suspect has stolen more than $13,000 in total from VVS brand vending, gaming and juke box machines.

It’s also caused more than $25,000 worth of damage in the process.

At the Tack Room the machines, door, door frame and lock all had to be replaced.

Each time, police say the crime happens the same way– the suspect breaks in to the building, then smashes the machines in just minutes.

Another victim is Mckinney's Pub, the owner said it only took the suspect 30 seconds to break into the juke box.

"It looked like he knew what he was doing because it only took him two whacks of a hammer to get the jukebox open so he's very familiar with it,” Nathan Stewart, owner of McKinney’s Pub said.

Officer Sands says now they're trying to help bars be proactive.

"Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are meeting with bar owners to let them know how they can take steps to prevent being a victim."

Both the Tack Room and Mckinney's Pub have also beefed up their security.

Police are asking the public for information about these crimes. If you know anything, leave a tip with crime stoppers or call the team investigating at 402-441-6000.