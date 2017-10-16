Garth Brooks breaks his Lincoln ticket sales

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LOS ANGELES- October 16th, 2017- Garth Brooks has broken his Lincoln, NE ticket sales record. His previous record was set September 24th - 28th, 1997, with 66,661 ticket sold at NU Devaney Center. Today he has broken that record for Pinnacle Bank Arena and tickets are still selling!



The tour is presented by Amazon Music Unlimited. It's the last show on the world tour for Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.



The concerts will be:

Friday, October 20th 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 21st 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 21st 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 22nd 3:00 PM

Sunday, October 22nd 7:30 PM



There is an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.



Tickets cost $61.29 plus a $4.44 tax, a $3.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.

