Off-roading at Holmes Lake stirs up more than the turf

A short drive down South Shore Road at Holmes Lake and you'll see swaths of tire tracks on the grass from where someone's been off–roading.

Mary Searcy of Lincoln said she and her husband visit the lake almost every day. She said she used to see tire tracks near the park's entrance months ago. It stopped a while after the park put up barricades. But she said she's noticed more of the deep tracks in other areas within the last two weeks.



"They're juvenile people," Searcy said. "I'm hoping they can grow up a little bit and understand what hard work people put in for them—their tax dollars—and they're doing stunts like that."



Kelly Cain of Lincoln tipped us off to the problem through our Facebook page.

She told Channel 8 she's seen the tire tracks since the spring, and new ones always appear after it rains. She said she saw someone finish up off–roading at the lake this past Saturday.

Lincoln police said driving off road carries a vandalism charge--one that can be pretty serious, depending on how much damage was caused.



"We're supposed to respect peoples' property," Searcy said. "And if they're lacking respect, hopefully they get caught."



If you see anyone off–roading in city parks, you should contact Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

