Farmer's Pumpkin Patch Helps Build Nebraska Agritourism

Posted By:Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

It's no secret, the farm economy is down...

Some farmers are doing non-traditional things to help bring in some extra cash...

Here's what's happening around Nebraska.

This is the Nielsen Family Farm in Minden.

They oversee 30 acres of pumpkins, squashes and gourds.

They say their U-Pick Pumpkin Patch brings in extra revenue while also helping out their community.

People from all over the country come to visit.

"What we try to do here is bring the people back to the farm. Maybe their grandma or somebody lived on the farm and they've never lived on the farm and their grandma wants them to experience it".



"That's one of the beauties of agri-tourism, is no two places are exactly alike, even with the pumpkin patches you're going to have different experiences with each different one"

Nielsen said each person has the opportunity to grab a pumpkin that you literally can cut right off the vine.