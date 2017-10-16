Man charged with helping girlfriend commit suicide

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska man faces an assisted suicide charge after authorities say he helped his girlfriend commit suicide in the woods.

Cass County sheriff's deputies charged 41-year-old Matthew J. Stubbendieck, of Weeping Water, in the death of 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan, of Florida.

Authorities say Stubbendieck reported that Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself and led them to her body Aug. 5 in a wooded area near Weeping Water. They say the couple arranged for Wilemon-Sullivan to fly to Nebraska from her home near Orlando to commit suicide on Aug. 1.

According to court documents, Stubbendieck believed his girlfriend had cancer in the lymph nodes of her neck, armpits and stomach. But a pathologist who performed an autopsy on her didn't report any tumors.

Court records do not show whether Stubbendieck has an attorney.