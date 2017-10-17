UNL named as one of the most beautiful campuses in America

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

According to the popular website Expedia; UNL is named One of America's Best College Campuses.

They say the capital city is one of the reasons for the high rating.

Expedia ranked fifteen universities throughout the country.

The colleges were rated on five different criteria; scenery, beyond the books, school spirit, community outreach, and local vibes.

Expedia ranked UNL eleventh. One of the reasons why UNL made it on the list is because of the amazing husker sports fan base.

The university was established in 1869.