Police believe vandalism cases to be connected

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

In 19 different cases of graffiti in Lincoln the same word keeps showing up- APE.

The police said it's possible they were all done by the same person.

At first, the vandalism was concentrated in the northeast part of town.

A resident of this area near 84th and holdrege street, John Firestone has first hand experience with this vandalism.

"Wednesday I got home from work and my wife informed me that somebody had decided to spray paint our fence with red paint,” Firestone said.

It took three hours to powerwash this graffiti off.

Something he said he never thought he'd have to do in his neighborhood.

"You know it's a pretty good neighborhood and there's not too much problems with vandalism around here,” Firestone said.

Police said in more recent cases, the suspect has also been targetting downtown locations.

One of those is the Terminal Building on 9th and P Streets.

The building manager says she found the walls of the parking garage covered in spray paint a few days ago.

The graffiti again, spelling out the word APE.

Lincoln police said they're encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

And that this is something parents should keep an eye out for.

"We want parents to stay vigilant if they see their children or children's friends in possession of any spray paint, question that, contact us,” Officer Angela Sands, LPD said.

If you know any information about this call the police non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lincoln Crimestoppers.