Eclipse Provides Tourism Boost

The total solar eclipse was the states single greatest tourist event on record.



"We actually welcomed 708, 000 people to our state, isn't that exciting?" Governor Rickets said.

More than 700,000 people traveled to see the eclipse in Nebraska, 87% of those people came from out of state, that's a little over 600,000.



Grant Coleman traveled to Beatrice from Rochester, Minnesota "I wanted to see it the best I can and it's cool to be around everyone."

Even some visitors from outside the U.S. poured into Nebraska to witness the total solar eclipse that took place on August 21.

According to the Nebraska tourism commission visitors to the state stayed for an average of three days and provided a major economic boost to the state.

"Of course the eclipse had a big economic impact on our state as well, an estimated 127 million dollars to our state just through travel and lodging expenditures, we expect that it generated about 10 million dollars in state and local taxes," Governor Rickets said.

Governor Rickets hopes to have future events draw large crowds to the state, but the record numbers set by the eclipse will be hard to beat, "We've reached 615,000 people that came from out of state to come to our state over 400,000 want to come back in the next five years we've got a great opportunity to capitalize on the exposure that we got from the eclipse."

Both the Nebraska Tourist Commission and the governor hope first time visitors will return and inspire others to visit as well.