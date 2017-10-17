Man hit in apparent road rage incident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Bellevue. Police say it happened around 11am near S 34th and Looking Glass Rd when a driver of an SUV hit a Papillion Sanitation worker.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, Austin Griffith took the video and wanted to share the crazy situation he witnessed.

In the video you see a blue SUV being blocked by a Papillion Sanitation garbage truck. The driver of the SUV, Dennis Stenner, appeared to be upset the truck was blocking his way, and he drove forward, hitting the truck driver, James Witzke.

“I didn't know it was going to go that far, I thought there might be some yelling,” Griffith said. He said he was working across the street when he noticed the situation.

In the video you can see the workers get back into their truck to carry-on with their duties, Stenner doesn't move his SUV.

“He starts blaring his horn and he even punches the gas more and gets right back up next to the trash guys,” Griffith said.

The video shows Witzke getting out of the truck and he starts to talk with Stenner, you can hear Stenner yelling in the video and when you think he is about to pull away, he drives forward and hits Witzke.

“His leg was pinched under the tire so he wasn't able to get back up but he was wearing steel toed boots, he might feel something tomorrow,” Griffith said.

Stenner did not comment on the incident.

He said he was glad he pulled out his phone to record the situation.

“There is no reason behind it, just sometimes you should question who should be able to have a drivers license.”

Witzke said he was doing ok Monday night and was glad to be home to his children.

Bellevue Police said they cited Stenner with careless driving. The case is being looked at by the county attorney's office.

